Contrasting Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Eos Energy Enterprises 2 6 2 0 2.00

Hudson Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $11.93, indicating a potential downside of 13.56%. Given Hudson Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $236.85 million 1.25 $24.39 million $0.50 13.58 Eos Energy Enterprises $15.61 million 254.82 -$685.87 million ($8.36) -1.65

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hudson Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hudson Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 8.08% 7.26% 5.87% Eos Energy Enterprises -2,095.44% N/A -438.89%

Volatility & Risk

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers Chiller Chemistry, which integrates several fluid tests of an operating system and the corresponding laboratory results into an engineering report; Fluid Chemistry, an abbreviated version of Chiller Chemistry, which is designed to quickly identify systems that require further examination; SmartEnergy OPS, a web-based real time continuous monitoring system, for measuring, modifying and improving the efficiency of energy systems, including air conditioning and refrigeration systems, in industrial and commercial applications; and ChillSmart, which combines the system optimization with Chiller Chemistry for providing a snapshot of a packaged chiller's operating efficiency and health. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

