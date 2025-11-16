Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a market cap of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 29,436 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the third quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

