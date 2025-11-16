The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives $62.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.24 per share, for a total transaction of $110,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $214,340. This trade represents a 105.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $941,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,439.98. This trade represents a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,716 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $924,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 209,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 157,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 43,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

