Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives $32.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

CLNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Clene from $83.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Clene from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Get Clene alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Clene Stock Up 16.7%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scoggin Management LP lifted its stake in Clene by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Clene by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $85.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Clene has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Clene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.