Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $45.42.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.