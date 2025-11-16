Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 2,067 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,150. The trade was a 81.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $2,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,850. The trade was a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 116,164 shares of company stock worth $61,916,172 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.8%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $549.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

