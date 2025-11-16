ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 111.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE JXN opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 44.26%.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

