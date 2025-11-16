InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 642.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 530.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $450,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,725.95. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total transaction of $184,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,154.64. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,182 shares of company stock worth $2,026,625. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $348.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.58 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

