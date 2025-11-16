Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,056,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,525,544,000 after purchasing an additional 323,206 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,418,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,988,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,505,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,466,000 after buying an additional 185,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,760,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,634,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $449.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.85 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $458.80 and a 200-day moving average of $383.97.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,390. This trade represents a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $1,364,372.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,377.08. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 82,346 shares of company stock valued at $37,530,942 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $475.00 to $473.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

