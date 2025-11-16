ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth $65,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,587.74. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,696,428.50. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,474. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMHC

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.