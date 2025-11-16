ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Fluor Corporation $FLR

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,643 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2,695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. Fluor Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Fluor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

