ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,837 Shares of Solventum Corporation $SOLV

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 263.1% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Solventum by 101.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,361,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,554,000 after buying an additional 1,691,565 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Solventum during the first quarter valued at $35,375,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after buying an additional 336,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $23,572,000.

Solventum Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOLV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Solventum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

