ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in IDEX Corporation $IEX

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IDEX by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15,071.4% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.86.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $164.33 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 13.97%.The business had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

IDEX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

