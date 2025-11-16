ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RMBS. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Rambus by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Susquehanna set a $100.00 price objective on Rambus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $832,085.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,231. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $642,225.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,459.12. The trade was a 19.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $178.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.60 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 33.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

