ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust $CPT

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,794,000 after buying an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 956.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 139,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.04.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.17 and a 12-month high of $127.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.04%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

