ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance
J stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Jacobs Solutions Profile
Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.
