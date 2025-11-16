ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of J. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.23 and a one year high of $168.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.