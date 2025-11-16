ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 55.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Invesco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Invesco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

In other Invesco news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $3,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523.52. The trade was a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

