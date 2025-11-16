Profund Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Pentair plc $PNR

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,945,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 373.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,523,000 after buying an additional 897,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 607,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,033,000 after acquiring an additional 594,989 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Pentair Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:PNR opened at $104.12 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $74.25 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

