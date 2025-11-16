1,390 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.37 and a 12-month high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.339 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

