Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 512.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $241.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $172.88 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.17 and a one year high of $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.59 and its 200-day moving average is $167.72.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.05%.Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

