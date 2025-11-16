ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.0%

AVY stock opened at $172.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $207.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.21.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

