Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,435 Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sanmina by 24.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 868,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,004,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $160.37 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

