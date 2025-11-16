Profund Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 593.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after acquiring an additional 389,011 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.75 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

