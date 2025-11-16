Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,209 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 753.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $28,152,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $19,126,000. Bwcp LP grew its position in Zeta Global by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,273 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,265,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

