Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $2.56. Invivyd shares last traded at $2.6720, with a volume of 92,210,119 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IVVD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Friday, October 31st. D. Boral Capital increased their target price on shares of Invivyd from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Invivyd from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invivyd

Insider Buying and Selling at Invivyd

Institutional Trading of Invivyd

In related news, insider Jill Andersen sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $28,159.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,134.22. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 277,654 shares of company stock valued at $167,215 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Invivyd by 238.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Invivyd had a negative return on equity of 92.97% and a negative net margin of 119.63%.The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invivyd, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.