Beam Therapeutics Inc. $BEAM Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,847,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,502,000 after buying an additional 367,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,729,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after acquiring an additional 462,573 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 312,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,026,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.40. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 744.41%.The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

