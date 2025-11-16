Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,620 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $97,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Up 2.9%

VIR stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIR. Bank of America raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 466,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $2,820,764.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,621,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,282.45. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,179,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,964,713. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

