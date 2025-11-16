Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,356 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,049 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 35,550.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN opened at $10.74 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $11.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0956 dividend. This represents a yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Zacks Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

