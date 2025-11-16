Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. $IOVA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,199 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

IOVA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.24% and a negative net margin of 158.78%.The firm had revenue of $67.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

