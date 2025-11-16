Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $172,000 Stock Position in Immatics N.V. $IMTX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Immatics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 288,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $237,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Immatics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Immatics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 7,192,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after buying an additional 917,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $19.00 target price on Immatics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Immatics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. Immatics N.V. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immatics N.V. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

