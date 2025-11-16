Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WAVE Life Sciences were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in WAVE Life Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, Director Adrian Rawcliffe sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $109,420.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,233. This represents a 55.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 285,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,170. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,666. Corporate insiders own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.38.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

