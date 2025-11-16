Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $195,000 in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,159.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.12 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

