Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,572 Shares of Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,572 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 194.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 850.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -695.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Flywire Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Citigroup raised Flywire to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

