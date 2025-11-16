Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,024 Shares of McKesson Corporation $MCK

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after purchasing an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,008,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,461,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,927,000 after buying an additional 365,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,237,000 after buying an additional 107,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,284,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $842.26 on Friday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $558.13 and a fifty-two week high of $867.63. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.51 and a 200 day moving average of $729.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

