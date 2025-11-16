Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 11,480 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. $ATEC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $600,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ATEC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,896,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,364,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,702,918.88. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 385,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,720.12. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,828,823 shares of company stock worth $33,815,195. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price target on Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATEC

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.