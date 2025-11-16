Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $93,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $306.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.91.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

