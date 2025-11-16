Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,736 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Northland Securities set a $275.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $250.00 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $464.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

