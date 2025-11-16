Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. The trade was a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Dbs Bank cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

