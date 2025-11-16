Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.1% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 985,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,209,000 after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,527,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,509,000 after acquiring an additional 356,746 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 110,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 391,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.