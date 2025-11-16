Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $371,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 669.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 13.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Wall Street Zen raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Manitowoc from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:MTW opened at $11.09 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $393.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

