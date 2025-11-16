Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Altria Group worth $70,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $210,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

