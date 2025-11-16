Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,751 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6%

MO stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

