Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,540 Shares of Pure Cycle Corporation $PCYO

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 79.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCYO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pure Cycle in the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCYO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Shares of PCYO opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. Pure Cycle Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $267.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

