Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,601 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,753,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 521,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 51.7% during the first quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 46,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $280.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

