Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.11% of ONEOK worth $58,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2,466.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,200. The trade was a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 75.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.