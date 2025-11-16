Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day moving average of $179.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

