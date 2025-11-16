Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 163,304 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 5.3% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,539,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,537,000 after acquiring an additional 100,361 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

JEPI stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.56.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.