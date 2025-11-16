Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Makes New $928,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,619,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund A purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $218,884,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 85.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,979,000 after buying an additional 3,809,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,608,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,546,000 after buying an additional 221,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,190,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,083,000 after buying an additional 403,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Shares of OBDC opened at $11.89 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.96%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

