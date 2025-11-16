Beta Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4%

Citigroup stock opened at $100.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Dbs Bank lowered Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.