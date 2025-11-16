Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes $16.22 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 380,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Financial Gravity Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 573,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 425,984 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,820,000 after purchasing an additional 415,695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,092,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,538,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,629,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,088,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 235,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

